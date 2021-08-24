Revenue opens query to fourth batch of refund; see how to consult

The Internal Revenue Service opens this Tuesday (24), from 10 am, the consultation of the fourth batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2021, which also includes refunds from previous years. The credit will be made on August 31 to more than 3.8 million taxpayers.

In this lot, the value of refunds reaches R$ 5.1 billion. Of this total, R$ 273.2 million will be allocated to priority taxpayers: 8,185 seniors over 80 years old, 67,893 between 60 and 79 years old, 6,088 with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 26,647 taxpayers whose main source of income is the magisterium. A total of 3,710,930 non-priority taxpayers who submitted their declaration by August 16 were also covered.

To find out if the declaration was released, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet. In the Portal e-CAC service, you can check the statement extract and see if there are data inconsistencies identified by processing. In this case, the taxpayer can make the self-regulation, upon delivery of a rectifying statement.

The Revenue also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones, to consult the declaration and registration status in the CPF. With it, it is possible to directly verify information on the release of refunds in the IRS databases.

How to redeem the refund

The payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the declaration. If for some reason the credit is not made (if, for example, the account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, citizens can reschedule the credit of the amounts, in their name, through the BB Portal, accessing the address www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals ), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the IRS website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements – My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.