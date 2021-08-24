Riot announces price changes on LoL and Teamfight Tactics

Riot communicated to its fans today (23) that there will be an update of the prices of their virtual currencies in some regions in the games League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics from September 8th. The company always assesses global prices to compensate for possible changes in currency fluctuations, taxation and other differences in each region.

While this may result in lower prices on occasion, this time we will see an increase in Brazil, other Latin American countries, Turkey and Russia. From the second week of September this year, prices in LoL and Teamfight Tactics should undergo the following changes:

Brazil : +15% average price increase

: +15% average price increase Chile : +9% average price increase

: +9% average price increase Colombia : +9% average price increase

: +9% average price increase Coast rich : +9% average price increase

: +9% average price increase Mexico : +10% average price increase

: +10% average price increase Peru : +17% average price increase

: +17% average price increase Russia : +7% average price increase

: +7% average price increase Turkey : +17% average price increase

: +17% average price increase Uruguay: +16% average price increase

The best thing is to take advantage of the week before the changes to make your purchasesSource: Riot/Disclosure

It’s worth mentioning that between the 23rd of August and the 8th of September, Riot will double the amount of additional coins players would receive on their purchases. So if you are thinking about buying virtual coins, this will be one of the best periods before the changes.