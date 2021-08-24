Taking into account the state of the video game industry, in which the launch of new projects happens from a very long time. It seems that good news has finally arrived to brighten our days. After all, GTA VI is taking a long time to reach the market… What is clear is due to the fact that Rockstar only sees money ahead, and GTA V continues to be a real gold mine. But calm down! This situation is opening the door to other projects, which now have an excellent opportunity to finally show their worth.

Thus, it is customary to say that those who do not hunt with a dog are obliged to hunt with a cat. And taking into account that GTA VI never arrives. It looks like we will have to start betting on the new Saints Row, which is about to hit the market. But what do we already know about this new game?

Rival of GTA VI coming to market! Goodbye Rockstar plan?

Therefore, what is speculated is that Saints Row will have a truly brutal reboot. All this was revealed in a small teaser. However, information about the game is still scarce. With the main presentation event scheduled for the next 25th of August, during Gamescom.

So, in case you don’t know. Saints Row is nothing less than a “kind” of GTA. The game itself even imitated some of the mechanics of Rockstar titles. So it can be an excellent way to get your stomach out of misery, especially if you’re a fan of a more aggressive and ‘dark’ type of humor.

In short, we’ll even have to wait for the game’s reveal during Gamescom that is ahead as the main rival of GTA VI. But by all appearances, the Saints Row Reboot is going to be brutal. But is it worth the investment? Decide for yourself.

Image Source