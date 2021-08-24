Roberto Cabrini is criticized for irritating Sérgio Reis in interview | celebrities

Record TV Sérgio Reis gives an interview to Roberto Cabrini for the Domingo Espetacular

Roberto Cabrini, 60, is starting Tuesday (24) with his name among one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Fans of 81-year-old Sérgio Reis and supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) are criticizing the Record TV journalist for asking incisive questions to the country singer, who, in the middle of an interview, ended up losing patience and threatening to leave the recording. .

Cabrini’s visit to Sérgio Reis, despite the furor surrounding it, is nothing new. The interview was announced by Record TV on Friday (20) and aired on “Sunday Espetacular” in full. However, an excerpt in which Cabrini confronts Sérgio Reis about the controversial leaked audio fell on the networks and generated a wave of criticism against the journalist. Watch the video.

Sérgio Reis in bed, showing weakness…

With the pet in her lap… see how docile it is!

But just ask Cabrini about the audio, it shows Bolsonaro's authoritarian msm! We are in an age where reporters can only ask innocent questions. And there are cattle to agree with that!

Criticism directed at Roberto Cabrini on social networks, especially on Twitter, contests the journalist’s ability to conduct interviews, his incisive tone with Sérgio Reis, among other points. “Cabrini was extremely disrespectful. He humiliated Sérgio Reis, making him assume a guilt he doesn’t have!”, wrote a fan of the singer, who, according to publications analyzed in his profile, also supports Bolsonaro. Check out more reactions collected on the platform.

