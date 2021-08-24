Rodolfo: Corinthians and São Paulo can dream for a spot at Libertadores 2022 – 08/24/2021

Corinthians and São Paulo won in the last round of the Brasileirão and are among the clubs that scored the most in the last three rounds. Corinthians drew with Santos and then beat Ceará and Athletico-PR. São Paulo, on the other hand, comes from victories over Athletico-PR, Grêmio and Sport.

Moving up on the leaderboard, the two teams, who had a bad start in the championship, may start dreaming of a place in the next edition of the Libertadores via Brasileirão. Corinthians, with the victory, jumped to 6th place, something they hadn’t achieved since the 31st round of 2019. São Paulo, who frequented the relegation zone after having had the first 9 rounds without a victory, is in 12th place, with 21 points, 3 less than Corinthians.

Not long ago, at the end of the 14th round, when Corinthians was shaken by Flamengo 3 x 1 at Neo Química Arena, the situation was quite different, with the team in 11th place and showing poor football. São Paulo, who also took part in a Flamengo ball (5 x 1 at Maracanã), was 17th in the 14th round, in the relegation zone.

With the entry of Giuliano in the starting lineup, the reinforcement of Renato Augusto and the possible arrival of Roger Guedes, Corinthians changed its face and already its way of playing. The defense was more balanced, the midfield is well set and the perspective is that the club will fight to stay at the top of the table.

São Paulo, eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, will have more time to dedicate to the Brasileirão and have the hope of moving up the leaderboard in the return of injured players. In the victory over Sport, forward Luciano and midfielder Benítez joined the team, which practically had all the main players.

Thinking that one of the 2022 Libertadores spots will go to Flamengo, Atlético-MG or Palmeiras, with the 2021 Libertadores title, the Brasileirão G6 will already become a G7, greatly increasing the chances of Corinthians and São Paulo. In the Copa do Brasil, Galo and Flamengo still have great chances of getting the cup, and may increase the G7 to G8.

With a round to go, it is quite possible that Corinthians and São Paulo will be able to grow in the Brasileirão. Talking about a fight for the title is still a long way off. Even because Atlético-MG’s score and its own team are much higher. But Corinthians and São Paulo can dream of a place at Libertadores, yes. Something that seemed a little unlikely a few weeks ago.