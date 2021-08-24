Rodolfo: Libertadores semifinalists stumble in Brasileirão – 08/23/2021

It’s not easy for anyone. The games marathon is still a battle to be won by Brazilian teams, including the most powerful ones today. After qualifying easily for the semifinal of the Libertadores, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG stumbled in the 17th round of the Brasileirão. And all with practically their starting teams.

Palmeiras, after overrunning São Paulo 3-0 in the Libertadores quarterfinal match, 3-0, lost to Cuiabá, at home, 2-0, and playing very weak football, far away of the team that shone in the South American tournament.

Flamengo, with their devastating attack, was only in the 1 x 1 against Ceará, in Fortaleza, also with a football much lower than expected. Less worse for Renato Gaúcho’s team is that Palmeiras lost and Galo drew. Rubro-Negro got a point and took a difference in relation to Palmeiras, one of the direct competitors for the title.

Atlético-MG, which had nine consecutive victories in Serie A and could reach the isolated record of victories in the era of consecutive points, ended up just drawing against Fluminense this Monday (23), who had just dismissed the coach Roger Machado. And this after pulling the tie at 41 minutes of the 2nd half. Interestingly, Galo and Flu face each other again on Thursday (26) for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

In the end, this fall of the powerful was good even for the Brazilian Championship, showing that there is no unbeatable team here. And that the competition is still open!

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)