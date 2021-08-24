Rodolfo poses in swim trunks on the beach and earns praise from fans and celebrities

Singer Rodolffo, from the country duo with Israel and former participant of “BBB 21”, made a trip to Rio de Janeiro to participate in “Criança Esperança” (TV Globo), took the opportunity to enjoy a beach in the city and shared records posing as swim trunks with your fans.

“Cold water here, see…”, he wrote in the post on his Instagram profile.

Followers of the artist did not spare praise. “The fighting zoom,” wrote one fan. “Where’s the damn second white,” joked another. “On Vacation with the Bastião”, said a netizen, referring to the classic departure from the sea of ​​the participants of the reality show “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV).

Famous friends were also present in the post’s comments. “In full Monday,” wrote former BBC Anamara. “It’s just that my service is only at night tonight,” replied Rodolfo. “This is what Brazil likes, Bastião,” joked also ex-BBB Yuri Fernandes. “Beach, isn’t it? It’s really top”, enjoyed the countryman.

“Wow, compadre… Have you become a model?”, the singer João Bosco provoked. “Now that you’ve seen it?” Rodolffo joked.