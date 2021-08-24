Rodrigo Bocardi loses patience and scolds live internet users

A very unusual situation occurred this Tuesday morning (24/8), during the live broadcast of Bom Dia São Paulo, by Globo. The presenter Rodrigo Bocardi was irritated with the message of an internet user during the TV news and decided to respond to it.

It all started when a reporter was on the street talking to a woman who was going to her first day on the job after about a year of unemployment. She was apprehensive because of the delay that the strike by the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) would cause.

The internet user mocked the fact that the journalist had interviewed precisely someone who was starting a new job among so many people who were there.

“Bom Dia São Paulo thinks to interview exactly a lady who started her job today. This Globo is really a joke”, said the message by Welington Ferraz. “I even separated this message, I insisted on separating it”, added Bocardi, while reading the messages on the studio’s screen.

“The joke is in your message, not our behavior. We were listening to people randomly. Maybe that’s not your case, but how many people are there on their first day (on the job) in the middle of a pandemic, getting a job?”, explained the anchor.