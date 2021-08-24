Rodrigo Caio returns to training on the lawns and Flamengo’s DM stipulates a date for the defender to be available to Renato Gaúcho

Flamengo stumbled again in the Brazilian Championship. At Arena Castelão, Rubro-Negro was only tied with Ceará on Sunday afternoon (22) and missed the chance to get close to the competition leaders. Now, the Most Wanted will give another break in the competition to focus on the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil against Grêmio in Porto Alegre.









For the confrontation against Renato Gaúcho’s former team, the most beloved will still not have Rodrigo Caio. The defender this Monday morning (23) went to the field, but with physiotherapists The defender has been evolving daily in the activities scheduled by the medical department. However, there is still no forecast of when the athlete will be available to Renato Gaúcho.

As there’s been a lot of injuries this season, the medical department doesn’t think about delivering the defender sooner than planned. The agreement is not to skip step so that the defender does not return early to the club’s DM and can end the season in a healthy way. There is a possibility that shirt 3 will be ready for the duels against Barcelona de Guayaquil at the end of September. The two matches are considered the most important by Rubro-Negro so far.

Rodrigo Caio’s last appearance for Flamengo happened in the club’s rout against São Paulo by 5-1, at Maracanã, in July. Without shirt 3, Renato Gaúcho has defenders Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana, Noga and Gustavo Henrique at his disposal.

Gustavo Henrique should resume his starting position against Grêmio after recovering from Covid-19. The defender must take Bruno Viana’s place.