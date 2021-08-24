Roger Guedes achieves the termination in China and has an open path to close with Corinthians | corinthians

A target for Corinthians, forward Roger Guedes got this Monday an agreement with Shandong Taishan (ex-Shandong Luneng) to terminate his contract, which was valid until July 2022.

After months of negotiations, which were intensified in recent weeks, the former player from Palmeiras and Atlético-MG got his release and now you are free to sign with a new team. He was unable to return to China because of the pandemic.

The conversations for the termination of the contract were conducted by businessman Paulo Pitombeira, who worked hard to break the bond in a friendly manner in recent months.

At the age of 24, Roger Guedes already has a clear situation with Corinthians, but some details still separate the finalization from the transfer. Other teams try to enter the dispute, but the tendency is that the player is even the third reinforcement of Timon in the season. There is a lot of confidence in the hit.

Roger Guedes lives in Criciúma, Santa Catarina, but has been in São Paulo since last week.

A friend of players like Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto and Gil, Roger Guedes should arrive at CT well-acclimated. He hasn’t played since December 2020, which could delay his debut a bit.

In three seasons in China, Roger Guedes has accumulated 27 goals in 52 official matches. Last season, they had their best goal average, with 12 in 17 games (0.70 per game).

Revealed by Criciúma, he arrived at Palmeiras in 2016 and was Brazilian champion that season. In 2018, he was loaned to Atlético-MG, where he scored 13 goals in 28 matches. Roger was sold in July of that year to Shandong for 9.5 million euros (R$43 million at the time).