Roger Guedes terminates his contract with a Chinese club and is free to sign with Corinthians

Part of the novel about Roger Guedes has finally come to an end. Early in the afternoon of Monday, Tuesday morning in China, the striker terminated his contract with Shandong Taishan and is free to sign with any club in the world.

The information was initially published by journalist André Hernan and confirmed by My Timon. The player was unable to return to China because of the coronavirus pandemic and had been trying to get clearance for weeks.

One of those interested in the striker is Corinthians, which has an agreement well aligned with the player’s fatigue. Last Tuesday, the president Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that the forward wants to play for the Parque São Jorge club. Now, with the athlete free, the Corinthians board should meet with its staff to align contract details.

The agent, in fact, was not the only one to say that Roger Guedes wants to play for Timão. In his presentation press conference, Renato Augusto revealed that he spoke with the striker and that he showed a desire to wear the Corinthians shirt.

Last week, Roger Guedes traveled to São Paulo to meet with Paulo Pitombeira and Breno Tanurri, businessman and lawyer, respectively, who were in charge of talks with the Chinese club for the termination of the contract. In Brazil, the player lives in Criciúma, Santa Catarina.

Roger Guedes was revealed precisely by Criciúma and worked for Palmeiras and Atlético-MG before leaving for China. In three seasons at Shandong, the striker has played in 52 matches and scored 27 goals.

