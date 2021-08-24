Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80 | Song

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80 on Tuesday (24). The information was confirmed by Bernard Doherty, the musician’s agent, in a statement to the British press.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” wrote the musician’s agent.

According to information from the Daily Mail, Watts died in a hospital in London and was surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a dear husband, father and grandfather and, also as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly ask that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends be respected at this difficult time,” he asked. Doherty.

Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts was among the oldest members of the Stones, which has undergone some lineup changes over the years since 1962, when it was created.

Charlie underwent a surgical procedure recently. At the time, without detailing the reason for the surgery, its representative informed that it was “completely successful”, but that the musician would be left out of the band’s tour, scheduled to start on September 26th.

“With rehearsals starting in a few weeks, this is very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say that no one anticipated this,” Watts said in the August announcement.

“For the first time, my rhythm has been a little weird. I’ve been working hard to be completely fine, but today I must accept the experts’ advice that this takes a little longer,” lamented the musician, who also said he didn’t want his recovery. delay the tour.

“After all the heartache caused by Covid, I really don’t want to disappoint the Stones fans who are already getting their tickets with yet another postponement or cancellation announcement. So I asked my good friend Steve Jordan to replace me.”

In 2004, Watts underwent cancer treatment. At the time, Jordan also took over as drummer at the shows.

Graduated in graphic arts, Watts began his career in music playing drums in R&B clubs in London. It was there that he met his bandmates Brian Jones, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

