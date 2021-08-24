Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

The drummer of the legendary British band Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts, died this Tuesday (24), as announced by the artist’s agent. Watts was 80 years old and the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The musician, who plays with the Stones since 1963, had already announced on the 4th of this month that he would not participate in the band’s next tour, called No Filter, for health reasons.

He was admitted to a hospital in London, and his family accompanied him there. In a statement, the agent claims that Watts was “a beloved husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”.

Nothing has been released about the musician’s funeral and burial, under requests for privacy by the family.

Emergency surgery and tour abandonment

Little is known about Charlie Watts’ health condition. Earlier this month, he underwent emergency surgery, but did not say what the procedure was or if there was another problem behind the initiative – he said only that it had been “totally successful” through a spokesperson.

The surgery led to the drummer’s removal from the Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour, the first after events were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The series of shows called No Filter is scheduled to tour Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, starting Sept. 26, and the drumsticks will be in the hands of Steve Jordan, who plays on Keith Richards’ side project.

Jordan had already replaced Watts on another occasion, when the incumbent had to withdraw from activities due to cancer treatment. There is still no information on whether death is related to the disease.

“For the first time, my pace has been a little awkward. I’ve been working hard to be completely fine, but today I must take the experts’ advice that this takes a little longer,” said Charlie Watts in a statement posted on the band’s social media announcing the replacement.