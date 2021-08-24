Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies

The Rolling Stones drummer died this Tuesday (24th), Charlie Watts. The information was confirmed by the musician’s agent, Bernard Doherty, in a press release. He was 80 years old.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” wrote the musician’s agent. The band’s official profile also posted a tribute to the drummer on their social networks.

According to information from the Daily Mail, Watts died in a hospital in London and was surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a dear husband, father and grandfather and, also as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly ask that the privacy of your family, band members and close friends be respected at this difficult time,” asked Doherty.

Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts was among the oldest members of the Stones, who have gone through some lineup changes over the years.

In 2004, Watts underwent cancer treatment. At the time, Jordan also took over as drummer at the shows.

