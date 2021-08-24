Romário celebrates the birth of the first grandson, son of Romarinho: ”Much happiness”

Romário makes a declaration full of love for Davi, Romarinho’s heir and his first grandson, and enchants internet users

This Monday, 23, Romario (55) became grandpa! Through social networks, he and his heir, Romarinho (30), showed a little bit of the newest member of the family to the followers.

A first-time father, Romarinho took the opportunity to leave his first big statement to the little one, who received the name of David.

“Greatest love in the world! Boy Davi arrived, Virgo just like his father… What a joy, I’m shaking all over! thank you daddy from heaven”, wrote Romarinho in the caption of the publication.

The owl grandpa also decided to leave a real love letter for his first grandson. “Dad from heaven, once again, thank you so much for everything. This time, for the birth of my first grandson, Davi, who came into the world today, at 7:41 am, weighing 3,665, with 50 centimeters”, said the former player.

“My first grandson and son of my first son, Romarinho. A lot of light, a lot of peace and a lot of good energy in the family. What a different feeling to be a grandfather, really special. I can say that I’m happy for c… Surely, Davi came into the world to bring us a lot of happiness. we love you david”, he concluded.





