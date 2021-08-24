Sale of Matheus Cunha to Atlético de Madrid will yield BRL 3.7 million to Coritiba

Atlético de Madrid is very close to confirming the signing of striker Matheus Cunha, from Hertha Berlin. According to information verified by the correspondent of the TNT Sports Tati Mantovani, the Brazilian has already landed in the Spanish capital, where he will undergo medical exams and sign a contract.

And Cunha’s arrival at Atleti will make a Brazilian club celebrate: Coritiba. That’s because the team from Paraná revealed the player. In 2017, when he was in the Coxa’s sub-20, he ended up being bought by Sion, from Switzerland, and then arrived at RB Leipzig, exactly one year later.



According to information from the Spanish press, Matheus Cunha will cost 30 million euros (approximately R$ 190 million at the current price). By having a percentage of participation in the solidarity mechanism of FIFA, Coritiba will pocket R$ 3.7 million with the transfer.

One of the highlights of the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics, Matheus Cunha scored eight goals last season and gave another seven assists in 28 total matches.


