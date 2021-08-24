Sale of new properties grows 60.7% in the 2nd quarter; drop in inventory worries companies – Economy

O real estate market sales and launches increased in the second quarter, with another reduction in inventories, reported the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) this Monday, 23. Sales of new houses and apartments reached 65,975 units in the second quarter of 2021. The amount was 60.7% higher compared to the same period of 2020 and 7.2% higher than the first quarter of this year year.

Launches of residential properties reached 60,322 units from April to June, 114.6% more than in the same period last year and 51.3% higher than in the first quarter.

In the 12-month period through June, sales totaled 237,157 units, growth of 23% compared to the previous 12 months.

With more sales than launches, the inventory of properties (on plant, under construction and newly built) shrank 7.1% year-on-year, reaching 180,007 units. Considering the current sales speed, this stock is enough to supply the market for 8.3 months. A year earlier, it was 12 months.

The president of CBIC, José Carlos Martins, warned of this mismatch between supply and demand in the real estate market, which could result in an explosion in property prices over the next few months.

Although sales are up, entrepreneurs are delaying new projects because of rising construction costs. As a result, inventories are not being replenished to meet consumer demand.

“We are selling very well, we have nothing to complain about. The market is a buyer”, said Martins, during a press conference. “But we are concerned about releases. We didn’t grow as much in launches as in sales. And now we are concerned about reducing inventories.”

According to Martins, the prices of real estate for the final consumer did not go up “nothing” compared to the increase in material costs, which has inhibited the opening of new stands. “It is this fear that makes companies back down on launches. Many companies backed down because the accounts no longer stand still”, he explained.

As a result of the upward pressure on inputs and labor, combined with a reduction in inventories, there is a risk of price explosion in certain segments. On the other hand, the population’s income is not growing at the same pace. “The future worries. It’s no use selling something today that will cause problems up ahead”, quoted Martins.

Green and Yellow House

According to the president of CBIC, the federal government is preparing a proposal for raising the price ceiling and subsidies for the Casa Verde e Amarela program (as Minha Casa Minha Vida was renamed).

According to Martins, the proposal will be sent between this Monday and Tuesday, 24th, to the Board of Trustees of the FGTS, the body responsible for managing the resources of the workers’ fund, which supplies the housing program. The document was formulated by the National Housing Secretariat, of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), after consultations with the Ministries of Economy and Civil House.

The initiative was taken after conversations with businessmen and the realization that construction costs had a record growth, driven mainly by the advance of materials. The INCC reached 17.3% in the last 12 months. In turn, the last adjustment to the program took place in October 2016.

“There are many places where it is no longer possible to build within the values ​​practiced. The increase in costs has disorganized the entire sector”, said Martins.

He did not give details about the content of the proposal that the construction entity made to government representatives, but said that the expectation is that the government will implement an increase in price ranges and subsidies.

The president of the CBIC Real Estate Commission, Celso Petrucci, said he is optimistic about the progress of the process. “My expectation is that the readjustments are implemented within a month,” he said.

A survey released on Monday by CBIC showed that sales of units in Casa Verde and Amarela in the second quarter grew 2.1% compared to the first, to 32,349 units. Launches rose 29.6% on the same basis of comparison, to 28,723 units.

Housing program sales accounted for 49% of total housing market sales in the second quarter, while launches accounted for 48%.

Dispute between Powers

Even with Jair Bolsonaro’s threats to elections in 2022 and the dispute between the Executive and Judiciary Powers, Brazil does not run the real risk of institutions’ failure, believes the president of CBIC. “In our opinion, there is zero chance of institutional rupture”, declared Martins.

“If someone was worried about institutional disruption, they wouldn’t be selling real estate. It would be taking money abroad, which would be something more logical to do”, he added, noting that the real estate market is a long-term business, which demands an important degree of confidence in the direction of the country.

Martins said that it is necessary to “separate the speeches from the actions” of Bolsonaro. And he mentioned that the impeachment request of the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes is something within the Constitution. “Brazil is experiencing a consolidated democracy. I already lived the past. Today is different”, he said, implying that he was referring to the period of the military dictatorship.