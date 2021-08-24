Samuel becomes a teacher and teaches Arabic to Dom Pedro · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) will become the teacher of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and will teach Arabic to the monarch. The rapprochement of the two will happen after the ex-slave is arrested by Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) in the telenovela at 6 pm on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air in this Tuesday’s chapter (24) , Samuel will thank the emperor’s intervention to free him from jail. Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) will not be satisfied and will make a job offer for the boy.

Upon learning that Pilar’s boyfriend (Gabriela Medvedovski) is fluent in Arabic, Selton Mello’s character will invite him to be his language tutor, and they will both be pleased with the deal.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Samuel was raised by the Malês – a term used to refer to black Muslims, who were literate in Arabic.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

