Santos reaches agreement with Emiliano Velázquez and waits for defender to sign contract | saints

Santos reached an agreement with defender Emiliano Velázquez, from Rayo Vallecano, from Spain. The Uruguayan defender, 27, is expected in Vila Belmiro to sign the contract this week.

The player reinforces the sector that recently lost Luan Peres, negotiated with Olympique de Marseille. Today, coach Fernando Diniz has Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo, Danilo Boza and Robson Reis for the position.

Velázquez He started his career on the Danube, in Uruguay. He was captain of the Uruguayan national team in the U-17 world runner-up, in 2011. In addition, the defender was part of the team that took second place at the U-20 World Cup in 2013. The defender aroused the interest of Atlético de Madrid-ESP, having been hired for 1 million euros.

Without getting space in the Spanish team, the defender was loaned to Getafe-ESP and Braga-POR, in addition to Rayo Vallecano-ESP.

After the end of his contract with Atlético de Madrid, in 2018, he signed an agreement with Rayo Vallecano, the club he has defended for the last three seasons. Last year for the Spanish team there were 28 games and an assist, in a campaign that put the team back in the elite of the country’s football.

