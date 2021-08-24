São Paulo de Alex beats Palmeiras 4-2

São Paulo beat Palmeiras by 4-2 for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The Tricolor, led by former midfielder Alex, overcame its rival in a classic played this afternoon, at CFA Laudo Natel, in Cotia (SP).

With the result, São Paulo continues in the isolated leadership of the competition, with 29 points after 12 rounds. Palmeiras, at 23, is the fourth.

The victory of the boys from São Paulo began to be built in the very first bid. With just 20 seconds to go, Vitinho received a pass at the entrance to the area and opened the scoring. Juan, twice, and Pedrinho expanded to Tricolor before the break.

What appeared to be a quiet rout gained a new plot in the second half. Palmeiras reacted and managed to reduce the score twice with Gabriel Silva — from a penalty, at ten minutes, and then at 17.

Palmeiras still had one more player from the 28th of the second stage, but could not reverse the score.

The teams return to the field on Sunday (29). São Paulo will face Grêmio away from home, while Palmeiras host Chapecoense.