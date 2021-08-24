SC authorizes vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years; check details

The Bipartite Intermanagers Commission (CIB), which brings together state and municipal health managers, approved in a meeting this Tuesday, 24, the start of vaccination for adolescents with and without comorbidities between 12 and 17 years old against Covid-19.

Authorization for adolescents with comorbidities, severe permanent disabilities, pregnant women and postpartum women had already been released on Friday, 20, but only with the so-called ‘xepa’ of the vaccine. Immunization is now allowed, but only after the end of the application of the first dose to the adult population over 18 years of age.

“Vaccination will be carried out from the beginning of the sending of doses by the Ministry of Health and will be operated by the Secretary of State […] from the moment that all municipalities comply with the vaccination of adults over 18 years old”, said the superintendent of Health Surveillance of Santa Catarina, Eduardo Macário. The initial forecast is to start on September 1st.

The doses will be sent with a division of 90% for adolescents between 12 and 17 years old in general, estimated at 500 thousand people, and 10% for immunization of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, with disabilities permanent, indigenous, quilombolas, and deprived of liberty, about 50,000 people. The group’s total is 550 thousand.

The CIB will issue a notice to the municipalities specifying which comorbidities will be covered. Among them, diabetes, severe obesity, some neurological diseases, chronic liver diseases, chronic lung diseases, among others.

