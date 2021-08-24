See featured games in all Gamescom 2021 award categories

Elden Ring is the game that received the most nominations.

THE Gamescom is an electronic games fair held annually in Cologne, Germany, it is the main gaming event in Europe and one of the biggest in the world. The 2021 edition is coming, it will be held between August 25th and 29th in a hybrid way.

A few days after its beginning, the list of nominees to be the best games of the event was released and we can already say that Elden Ring is the great candidate. Altogether, it is in five categories and is the big bet of the FromSoftware for this year’s edition. The game will be published by Bandai Namco, the game history was written by George RR Martin (The Chronicles of Fire and Ice) and is scripted and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki (Bloodborne and Dark Souls).

Infinite Halo also promises to be a big name in the event, the game had more information revealed at the presentation of Microsoft at the last E3 and recently had details released after a battery of closed tests.

THE Ubisoft brings several names to the dispute, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Just Dance 2022, Riders Republic and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, of the aforementioned only the game from the Tom Clancy’s series does not appear in more than one category. It is worth mentioning that in the Nintendo Switch category there are only two games nominated, both from the French developer.

In the best simulation game category, there is a game to be announced, so it’s worth keeping an eye on what’s to come. Check out the list of all nominees below and participate in the comments with your opinion!



Best Xbox Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Switch Game

Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best PlayStation Game

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action and Adventure Game



Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

best action game

Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

best indie

Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

Inua, Art France

Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

best RPG

Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Cased, Koch Media

Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

Farming Simulator 22, Astragon Entertainment

Play to Advertise

Best Sports Game

Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Online Game

Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Best Original Game

Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

Riders Republic, Ubisoft

tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

Gamescom 2021 will be held between 25th and 29th of August in a hybrid way

Opening night will take place on August 24th with Geoff Keighley



Via: eurogamer