See featured games in all Gamescom 2021 award categories

Elden Ring is the game that received the most nominations.
THE Gamescom is an electronic games fair held annually in Cologne, Germany, it is the main gaming event in Europe and one of the biggest in the world. The 2021 edition is coming, it will be held between August 25th and 29th in a hybrid way.
A few days after its beginning, the list of nominees to be the best games of the event was released and we can already say that Elden Ring is the great candidate. Altogether, it is in five categories and is the big bet of the FromSoftware for this year’s edition. The game will be published by Bandai Namco, the game history was written by George RR Martin (The Chronicles of Fire and Ice) and is scripted and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki (Bloodborne and Dark Souls).
Infinite Halo also promises to be a big name in the event, the game had more information revealed at the presentation of Microsoft at the last E3 and recently had details released after a battery of closed tests.
THE Ubisoft brings several names to the dispute, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Just Dance 2022, Riders Republic and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, of the aforementioned only the game from the Tom Clancy’s series does not appear in more than one category. It is worth mentioning that in the Nintendo Switch category there are only two games nominated, both from the French developer.
In the best simulation game category, there is a game to be announced, so it’s worth keeping an eye on what’s to come. Check out the list of all nominees below and participate in the comments with your opinion!
Best Xbox Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
Best Switch Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best PlayStation Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Action and Adventure Game
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
best action game
- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
- Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
- Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
best indie
- Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
- Inua, Art France
- Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
best RPG
- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Cased, Koch Media
- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- Farming Simulator 22, Astragon Entertainment
Best Sports Game
- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
- FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game
- Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Online Game
- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
- Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
- Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
Best Original Game
- Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
- Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
Gamescom 2021 will be held between 25th and 29th of August in a hybrid way
Opening night will take place on August 24th with Geoff Keighley
