see how the opening ceremony of the Games went

The official start for the Tokyo Paralympics was given, an event that started today and runs until September 5th. With a light show and a lot of joy from the participants, the opening ceremony took place this morning at the Olympic Stadium.

Shortly before the event, however, a group of Japanese gathered around the venue to protest against the holding of the Games.

Escorted by the police, they followed what was done at the Olympics and justified the high number of covid-19 cases as a reason for canceling the competition – however, there was no major inconvenience.

A poster on the outskirts of the Olympic stadium shows dissatisfaction with the holding of the Paralympics Image: Issei Kato/Reuters

Inside the stadium, Brazil had Petrúcio Ferreira (athletics) and Evelyn Oliveira (bocce) as flag bearers and the only athletes in the country at the ceremony, which took place without the presence of an audience.

Evelyn Oliveira and Petrúcio Ferreira were the standard bearers of Brazil Image: Marko Djurica/Reuters

This is because the CPB (Brazilian Paralympic Committee) chose to repeat the strategy of the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee) in the Olympics and, due to the pandemic, placed only two people in the parade. The goal is to avoid crowding.

For this edition of the Games, Brazil will have 260 athletes competing for medals. In Rio-2016, there were 72 podiums (14 gold medals, 29 silver and 29 bronze).

One of the highlights was the presence of the Afghan flag at the ceremony. The country would have two representatives at the event, but given the Taliban’s takeover in recent weeks, the para-athletes were prevented from traveling to Tokyo.