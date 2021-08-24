see the award nominees

MTV announced, simultaneously on Instagram and Clubhouse, the categories and nominees for the fourth edition of “MTV Miaw 2021”.
The fourth edition of the award, in Brazil, has 33 categories in total. Among them, the highlight goes to the event’s biggest prize, Icon Miaw, which this year brings together Italo Ferreira, Juliette, Larissa Manoela, Maisa, Pequena Lo, Rebeca Andrade, Sasha Meneghel and Virgínia Fonseca.
As of today, voting is open and can be made on the website (miaw.mtv.com.br) and on Twitter and Instagram, using #PremiosMTVMIAW and the hashtag with the name of the nominee in the same tweet and comment.
For 2021, new categories enter the list. They are: “#EuShippo”, “Album of the Year”, “Engaging Choreô”, “Girl Boss”, “Nonsense Hitmaker”, “Hitou no Passinho”, “Memeiro”, “Miawliscious”, “Challenge Music”, ” Pride of the Valley”, “Reeleire of the Year”, “Reeleire Revelation”, “Style of the Year” and “Trap na Cena”.
Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar lead the list with nine nominations. The gaúcha competes in “Album or EP of the Year” (Sweet 22), “Musical Artist”, “Clipão da Porr*” (by Modo Turbo ft. Anitta and Pabllo Vittar), “Coreô Envolvente” (Attention ft. Pedro Sampaio) , “National Feat” (Turbo Mode, and Attention), “Anthem of the Year” (by Turbo Mode and Attention) and “Nonsense Hitmaker”.
Pabllo Vittar competes for the “Cat Pink Trophy” in the categories “Album or EP of the Year” (Tropical Bat), “Musical Artist”, “Clipão da Porr*” (Turbo Mode), “Envolving Coreô” (Bandide), “Feat Nacional” (one nomination for Turbo Mode, ft. Anitta and Luísa Sonza, and another nomination for Bandida, ft. Pocah), “Hino do Ano” (one nomination for Turbo Mode and another nomination for Bandida) and “Absurdo Hitmaker”.
The carioca Anitta comes next with eight nominations in the categories: “Music Artist”, “Clipão da porr*” (one nomination for Turbo Mode and another for Girl From Rio), “Fandom_real_oficial”, “Feat Nacional” (Turbo ft. Mode. Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar), “Girl Boss”, “Anthem of the Year” (Turbo Mode) and “Pet Influencer” (Norbert Macedo).
Xamã appears with seven nominations: “Album or EP of the year” (Zodiac), “Musical Artist”, “Beat BR”, “Feat Nacional” (one nomination with Esque de Onda ft. Dennis and Ludmilla and another with Leão ft. Marília Mendonça, “Hymn of the Year” (Cave of Wave) and “Style of the Year”.
Kevin o Chris, Ludmilla, MC Don Juan and Pedro Sampaio each received six nominations. Kevin o Chris was nominated in the categories: “Music Artist”, “Engaging Choreô” (Awarded Ticket), “Anthem of the Year” (Gin Type), “Nonsense Hitmaker”, “Challenge Music” (Top Gin) and “Zika do Prom”.
Ludmilla competes in “#EuShippo”, “Musical Artist”, “Coreô Envolvente” (Queen of the Favela), “Feat Nacional” (Deixa de Onda ft. Dennis and Shaman) and two nominations in the category “Anthem of the Year” for Esque de Onda (ft. Dennis and Shaman) and Rainha da Favela.
MC Don Juan was nominated for: “Feat Nacional” (Freedom When the Grave Hits Hard ft. Alok and DJ GBR), “Hymn of the Year” (Bipolar ft. MC Davi and MC Pedrinho), “Hitmaker Absurdo”, “Music by Challenge” (one nomination for Bipolar and another for Preta do Cabelo Curly) and “Zika do Baile”.
Pedro Sampaio competes in: “Coreô Envolvente” (Attention), Dj Lanso a Braba, “Feat Nacional” (an nomination for Attention ft. Luísa Sonza and another nomination for Fala Mal de Mim ft. Wesley Safadão and Daniel Caon), Anthem of the Year (Warning) and “Hitmaker Absurd”.
As last year, the award will take place in a studio, following all safety and hygiene protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Soon, MTV will also announce the presentations that will take place on stage at ‘MTV MIAW 2021’, as well as the name of who will present this edition.
Check out all the categories and nominees of ‘MTV MIAW 2021’
Miaw Icon
Larissa Manoela
Maisa
Sasha Meneghel
Juliette
italo Ferreira
Rebecca Andrade
Virginia Fonseca
little lo
reality royalty
Gil do Vigor – BBB
Ingrid O’Hara – On Vacation With Ex Brazil: Celebs
Isabella Scherer – MasterChef Brazil
Jojo Todynho – The Farm
Juliette – BBB
Lipe – The Farm
Matheus Novinho – Acapulco Shore
Lucas Maciel – The Island
bet miaw
Belarus
Yasmin Castilho
Investor Favelado
Fefe
Lara Silva
Mariah Nala
MC Drika
Raphael Vicente
meme for life
oh, pain
cringe
dog face
Gab AE4
Vaccine Alligator
Brazil is chipped
to do
Shitty Flute
Pet Influencer
Blackberry, Bruna Marquezine
Dionysius, Lipe
Sun, Grazi Massafera
Beethoven, Marina Ruy Barbosa
Lilo, Viih Tube
Nelson, Bianca and Fred
Norbert Macedo, Anitta
Valdemar, Larissa Manoela
nonsense hitmaker
Alok
Victor Kley
Barons of Pisadinha
Kevin the Chris
Luisa Sonza
MC Don Juan
Pablo Vittar
Pedro Sampaio
girl boss
Anitta
Pink mouth
Bruna Tavares
Flavia During
Lorraine
Maisa
Manu Gavassi
Marina Ruy Barbosa
Style of the year
Bruna Marquezine
Gloria Groove
Matheus Pasquarelli
Leo Picon
Shaman
Duda Beat
already
Sabrina Sato
Our Everyday Podcast
Venus Podcast
I get Loko
Flow
PodDarPrado
I don’t hear
Nerdcast
their pod
PodPah
miawlicious
Ana Maria Brogui
beautiful Gil
Downlicia
Mohammed Hindi
Paola Carosella
Father’s Recipes
Rodrigo Hilbert
Ana Maria Brogui
memeiro
the wonder
Alvaro
Brazil That Worked Out
Sole
Melted Videos
little lo
garbage bag
Vittor Fernando
Hitou no Passinho
Ingrid O’Hara
Klayver Pop
Lara Silva
Lucca Maciel
Virginia Fonseca
Cinthia Cruz
orlandinho
Vanessa Lopes
Re-elector of the year
Gustavo Tubarão
Camilla de Lucas
Yarley
Lucas Guedez
little lo
Belarus
little redhead from mars
Vittor Fernando
Showboat Revelation
Lorenza Valloto
Josy Ramos
Gabriel Holtz
Lucca Najar
Matheus Cardoso
#EUSHIPPO
Bianca and Fred
Caique Gama and Flavia Gabe
Ícaro Silva and Lucas Leto
Lahn Lahn and Nanda Costa
Ludmilla and Brunna
Sasha and João Figueiredo
Vitoria Strada and Marcella Rica
Ze Felipe and Virginia
pride of the valley
Bruna Linzmeyer
Dora Figueiredo
Gil of Vigor
Lia Clark
Nugget
Douglas Souza
Spartakus
Tarsus Brant
Laugh out loud
Afonso Padilha
Evelyn Castro
Bruna Louise
Dani Calabresa
Rafael Portugal
Marcelo Adnet
Renato Albani
Thiago Ventura
National Feat
Freedom When the Serious Hits Hard – Alok, MC Don Juan and GBR
Leave the Wave – Dennis feat Ludmilla and Shaman
Turbo Mode – Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta
Bandida – Pabllo Vittar and Pocah
Attention – Pedro Sampaio and Luisa Sonza
Speak Badly of Me – Pedro Sampaio, Wesley Safadão and Daniel Caon
Leão – Shaman and Marília Mendonça
Tranquilita – Zé Felipe and Virgínia
Beat BR
BIN
Djonga
Philip Ret
L7nnon
Lourena
MC Little Hair
Tasha and Tracie
Shaman
Anthem of the Year
Leave the Wave – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman
Gin Type – Kevin o Chris
Queen of the Favela – Ludmilla
Turbo Mode – Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta
Bipolar – MC Davi, MC Pedrinho and MC Don Juan
Quero Ver É Esquecer – Barões da Pisadinha ft. Jorge and Matheus
Bandida – Pabllo Vittar and Pocah
Attention – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza
Leave the Wave – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman
Hit Global
Positions – Ariana Grande
Love Sick Girls – Black Pink
Levitating – Two Lipa
Peaches – Justin Bieber
Montero – Lil Nas X
Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus
Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Positions – Ariana Grande
Clip of the fuck*
No Will – Anavitoria and Duda Beat
Girl From Rio – Anitta
Obtuse System – Criolo and Tropkillaz
Joker – John
Brunette – Luan Santana
Turbo Mode – Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta
Lokko – Giulia Be
Think – Vitão
No Will – Anavitoria and Duda Beat
Zika from the dance
Kevin the Chris
Kevinho
MC Don Juan
MC Drika
MC Hariel
Tati Zaqui
rebecca
MC WM
Kevin the Chris
DJ woolly to angry
Alok
dennis
DJ GM
DJ Guuga
GBR
Lucas Beat
Pedro Sampaio
Rennan da Penha
Alok
Music Artist
Anitta
Luisa Sonza
lake
Ludmilla
Pablo Vittar
little duck
Kevin the Chris
Shaman
Anitta
Gringo Feat
Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Pease and Shakira
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat and Sza
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon5 and Megan Thee Stallion
What More Pues? – J. Bavin and Maria Becerra
Prisoner – Miley Cyrus feat Dua Lipa
Monster – Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak)
Save Your Tears – The Weekend and Ariana Grande
care
BIN
nick cross
young dex
Hyperanhas
linden
brunette
Duchess
Trap on Scene
Hyperanhas
young dex
Kawe
key black
Maute
Orochi
Recayd Mob
Sidoka
Surrounding Choreo
Ghetto – Iza
Wrong She’s not – Jottapê, Kevinho and ARON
Sit with Love – Kevinho and Zé Felipe
Queen of the Favela – Ludmilla
Award Winning Ticket – Gabily, Kevin o Chris and MC Kevin
Bandida – Pabllo Vittar and Pocah
Attention – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza
Dangerous – Uriah
Album or EP of the Year
Color – Anavitatory
NU – Djonga
I Love You Outside – Duda Beat
Immaterial – Filipe Ret
Sweet 22 – Luísa Sonza
Doors – Marisa Monte
Tropical Beat – Pabllo Vittar
Zodiac – Shaman
Challenge music
Amor or Litrão – Petter Ferraz and Nico Minor
Turns off the Light and Turns off Everything – MC Torpe
Bipolar – MC Davi, MC Pedrinho and MC Don Juan
Disco Arranhado – Malu and DJ Lucas Beat
In Man We Don’t Trust – MC Manu
My Piece of Sin – João Gomes
Black Curly Hair – MC Don Juan, TH CDM, DG and Batidade Estronda
Gin Type – Kevin o Chris
I marathoned
Bridgerton – Netflix
September Mornings – Amazon Prime Video
Elite – Netflix
Gossip Girl – HBO Max
As Five – GloboPlay
Pen15 – Paramount+
The Handmaid’s Tale – Paramount+
Wandavision – Disney+
Fandom_Real_Official
Anitters – Anitta
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
Blink – Black Pink
Boca Rosers – Bianca Andrade
Gavassiers – Manu Gavassi
Cacti – Juliette
Little Monsters – Lady Gaga
RBDManiacs – RBD