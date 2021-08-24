see the award nominees

MTV announced, simultaneously on Instagram and Clubhouse, the categories and nominees for the fourth edition of “MTV Miaw 2021”.

The fourth edition of the award, in Brazil, has 33 categories in total. Among them, the highlight goes to the event’s biggest prize, Icon Miaw, which this year brings together Italo Ferreira, Juliette, Larissa Manoela, Maisa, Pequena Lo, Rebeca Andrade, Sasha Meneghel and Virgínia Fonseca.

As of today, voting is open and can be made on the website (miaw.mtv.com.br) and on Twitter and Instagram, using #PremiosMTVMIAW and the hashtag with the name of the nominee in the same tweet and comment.

For 2021, new categories enter the list. They are: “#EuShippo”, “Album of the Year”, “Engaging Choreô”, “Girl Boss”, “Nonsense Hitmaker”, “Hitou no Passinho”, “Memeiro”, “Miawliscious”, “Challenge Music”, ” Pride of the Valley”, “Reeleire of the Year”, “Reeleire Revelation”, “Style of the Year” and “Trap na Cena”.

Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar lead the list with nine nominations. The gaúcha competes in “Album or EP of the Year” (Sweet 22), “Musical Artist”, “Clipão da Porr*” (by Modo Turbo ft. Anitta and Pabllo Vittar), “Coreô Envolvente” (Attention ft. Pedro Sampaio) , “National Feat” (Turbo Mode, and Attention), “Anthem of the Year” (by Turbo Mode and Attention) and “Nonsense Hitmaker”.

Pabllo Vittar competes for the “Cat Pink Trophy” in the categories “Album or EP of the Year” (Tropical Bat), “Musical Artist”, “Clipão da Porr*” (Turbo Mode), “Envolving Coreô” (Bandide), “Feat Nacional” (one nomination for Turbo Mode, ft. Anitta and Luísa Sonza, and another nomination for Bandida, ft. Pocah), “Hino do Ano” (one nomination for Turbo Mode and another nomination for Bandida) and “Absurdo Hitmaker”.

The carioca Anitta comes next with eight nominations in the categories: “Music Artist”, “Clipão da porr*” (one nomination for Turbo Mode and another for Girl From Rio), “Fandom_real_oficial”, “Feat Nacional” (Turbo ft. Mode. Luísa Sonza and Pabllo Vittar), “Girl Boss”, “Anthem of the Year” (Turbo Mode) and “Pet Influencer” (Norbert Macedo).

Xamã appears with seven nominations: “Album or EP of the year” (Zodiac), “Musical Artist”, “Beat BR”, “Feat Nacional” (one nomination with Esque de Onda ft. Dennis and Ludmilla and another with Leão ft. Marília Mendonça, “Hymn of the Year” (Cave of Wave) and “Style of the Year”.

Kevin o Chris, Ludmilla, MC Don Juan and Pedro Sampaio each received six nominations. Kevin o Chris was nominated in the categories: “Music Artist”, “Engaging Choreô” (Awarded Ticket), “Anthem of the Year” (Gin Type), “Nonsense Hitmaker”, “Challenge Music” (Top Gin) and “Zika do Prom”.

Ludmilla competes in “#EuShippo”, “Musical Artist”, “Coreô Envolvente” (Queen of the Favela), “Feat Nacional” (Deixa de Onda ft. Dennis and Shaman) and two nominations in the category “Anthem of the Year” for Esque de Onda (ft. Dennis and Shaman) and Rainha da Favela.

MC Don Juan was nominated for: “Feat Nacional” (Freedom When the Grave Hits Hard ft. Alok and DJ GBR), “Hymn of the Year” (Bipolar ft. MC Davi and MC Pedrinho), “Hitmaker Absurdo”, “Music by Challenge” (one nomination for Bipolar and another for Preta do Cabelo Curly) and “Zika do Baile”.

Pedro Sampaio competes in: “Coreô Envolvente” (Attention), Dj Lanso a Braba, “Feat Nacional” (an nomination for Attention ft. Luísa Sonza and another nomination for Fala Mal de Mim ft. Wesley Safadão and Daniel Caon), Anthem of the Year (Warning) and “Hitmaker Absurd”.

As last year, the award will take place in a studio, following all safety and hygiene protocols established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Soon, MTV will also announce the presentations that will take place on stage at ‘MTV MIAW 2021’, as well as the name of who will present this edition.

Check out all the categories and nominees of ‘MTV MIAW 2021’

Miaw Icon

Larissa Manoela

Maisa

Sasha Meneghel

Juliette

italo Ferreira

Rebecca Andrade

Virginia Fonseca

little lo

reality royalty

Gil do Vigor – BBB

Ingrid O’Hara – On Vacation With Ex Brazil: Celebs

Isabella Scherer – MasterChef Brazil

Jojo Todynho – The Farm

Juliette – BBB

Lipe – The Farm

Matheus Novinho – Acapulco Shore

Lucas Maciel – The Island

bet miaw

Belarus

Yasmin Castilho

Investor Favelado

Fefe

Lara Silva

Mariah Nala

MC Drika

Raphael Vicente

meme for life

oh, pain

cringe

dog face

Gab AE4

Vaccine Alligator

Brazil is chipped

to do

Shitty Flute

Pet Influencer

Blackberry, Bruna Marquezine

Dionysius, Lipe

Sun, Grazi Massafera

Beethoven, Marina Ruy Barbosa

Lilo, Viih Tube

Nelson, Bianca and Fred

Norbert Macedo, Anitta

Valdemar, Larissa Manoela

nonsense hitmaker

Alok

Victor Kley

Barons of Pisadinha

Kevin the Chris

Luisa Sonza

MC Don Juan

Pablo Vittar

Pedro Sampaio

girl boss

Anitta

Pink mouth

Bruna Tavares

Flavia During

Lorraine

Maisa

Manu Gavassi

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Style of the year

Bruna Marquezine

Gloria Groove

Matheus Pasquarelli

Leo Picon

Shaman

Duda Beat

already

Sabrina Sato

Our Everyday Podcast

Venus Podcast

I get Loko

Flow

PodDarPrado

I don’t hear

Nerdcast

their pod

PodPah

miawlicious

Ana Maria Brogui

beautiful Gil

Downlicia

Mohammed Hindi

Paola Carosella

Father’s Recipes

Rodrigo Hilbert

Ana Maria Brogui

memeiro

the wonder

Alvaro

Brazil That Worked Out

Sole

Melted Videos

little lo

garbage bag

Vittor Fernando

Hitou no Passinho

Ingrid O’Hara

Klayver Pop

Lara Silva

Lucca Maciel

Virginia Fonseca

Cinthia Cruz

orlandinho

Vanessa Lopes

Re-elector of the year

Gustavo Tubarão

Camilla de Lucas

Yarley

Lucas Guedez

little lo

Belarus

little redhead from mars

Vittor Fernando

Showboat Revelation

Lorenza Valloto

Josy Ramos

Gabriel Holtz

Lucca Najar

Matheus Cardoso

#EUSHIPPO

Bianca and Fred

Caique Gama and Flavia Gabe

Ícaro Silva and Lucas Leto

Lahn Lahn and Nanda Costa

Ludmilla and Brunna

Sasha and João Figueiredo

Vitoria Strada and Marcella Rica

Ze Felipe and Virginia

pride of the valley

Bruna Linzmeyer

Dora Figueiredo

Gil of Vigor

Lia Clark

Nugget

Douglas Souza

Spartakus

Tarsus Brant

Laugh out loud

Afonso Padilha

Evelyn Castro

Bruna Louise

Dani Calabresa

Rafael Portugal

Marcelo Adnet

Renato Albani

Thiago Ventura

National Feat

Freedom When the Serious Hits Hard – Alok, MC Don Juan and GBR

Leave the Wave – Dennis feat Ludmilla and Shaman

Turbo Mode – Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta

Bandida – Pabllo Vittar and Pocah

Attention – Pedro Sampaio and Luisa Sonza

Speak Badly of Me – Pedro Sampaio, Wesley Safadão and Daniel Caon

Leão – Shaman and Marília Mendonça

Tranquilita – Zé Felipe and Virgínia

Beat BR

BIN

Djonga

Philip Ret

L7nnon

Lourena

MC Little Hair

Tasha and Tracie

Shaman

Anthem of the Year

Leave the Wave – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman

Gin Type – Kevin o Chris

Queen of the Favela – Ludmilla

Turbo Mode – Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta

Bipolar – MC Davi, MC Pedrinho and MC Don Juan

Quero Ver É Esquecer – Barões da Pisadinha ft. Jorge and Matheus

Bandida – Pabllo Vittar and Pocah

Attention – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza

Leave the Wave – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman

Hit Global

Positions – Ariana Grande

Love Sick Girls – Black Pink

Levitating – Two Lipa

Peaches – Justin Bieber

Montero – Lil Nas X

Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Positions – Ariana Grande

Clip of the fuck*

No Will – Anavitoria and Duda Beat

Girl From Rio – Anitta

Obtuse System – Criolo and Tropkillaz

Joker – John

Brunette – Luan Santana

Turbo Mode – Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta

Lokko – Giulia Be

Think – Vitão

No Will – Anavitoria and Duda Beat

Zika from the dance

Kevin the Chris

Kevinho

MC Don Juan

MC Drika

MC Hariel

Tati Zaqui

rebecca

MC WM

Kevin the Chris

DJ woolly to angry

Alok

dennis

DJ GM

DJ Guuga

GBR

Lucas Beat

Pedro Sampaio

Rennan da Penha

Alok

Music Artist

Anitta

Luisa Sonza

lake

Ludmilla

Pablo Vittar

little duck

Kevin the Chris

Shaman

Anitta

Gringo Feat

Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Pease and Shakira

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat and Sza

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon5 and Megan Thee Stallion

What More Pues? – J. Bavin and Maria Becerra

Prisoner – Miley Cyrus feat Dua Lipa

Monster – Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak)

Save Your Tears – The Weekend and Ariana Grande

care

BIN

nick cross

young dex

Hyperanhas

linden

brunette

Duchess

Trap on Scene

Hyperanhas

young dex

Kawe

key black

Maute

Orochi

Recayd Mob

Sidoka

Surrounding Choreo

Ghetto – Iza

Wrong She’s not – Jottapê, Kevinho and ARON

Sit with Love – Kevinho and Zé Felipe

Queen of the Favela – Ludmilla

Award Winning Ticket – Gabily, Kevin o Chris and MC Kevin

Bandida – Pabllo Vittar and Pocah

Attention – Pedro Sampaio and Luísa Sonza

Dangerous – Uriah

Album or EP of the Year

Color – Anavitatory

NU – Djonga

I Love You Outside – Duda Beat

Immaterial – Filipe Ret

Sweet 22 – Luísa Sonza

Doors – Marisa Monte

Tropical Beat – Pabllo Vittar

Zodiac – Shaman

Challenge music

Amor or Litrão – Petter Ferraz and Nico Minor

Turns off the Light and Turns off Everything – MC Torpe

Bipolar – MC Davi, MC Pedrinho and MC Don Juan

Disco Arranhado – Malu and DJ Lucas Beat

In Man We Don’t Trust – MC Manu

My Piece of Sin – João Gomes

Black Curly Hair – MC Don Juan, TH CDM, DG and Batidade Estronda

Gin Type – Kevin o Chris

I marathoned

Bridgerton – Netflix

September Mornings – Amazon Prime Video

Elite – Netflix

Gossip Girl – HBO Max

As Five – GloboPlay

Pen15 – Paramount+

The Handmaid’s Tale – Paramount+

Wandavision – Disney+

Fandom_Real_Official

Anitters – Anitta

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

Blink – Black Pink

Boca Rosers – Bianca Andrade

Gavassiers – Manu Gavassi

Cacti – Juliette

Little Monsters – Lady Gaga

RBDManiacs – RBD