Sergipe registers three deaths by Covid-19 and seven new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours | Sergipe

This Monday (23), Sergipe recorded three deaths by Covid-19 and seven new cases of the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the State Department of Health (SES).

Covid deaths and cases in the cities of Sergipe

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 277,194 registered cases and 5,970 deaths caused by the new coronavirus. So far, 268,011 patients have recovered.

There were three deaths: a woman, 50 years old, from Tobias Barreto, with acute renal failure; a 38-year-old man from Itabaiana, with obesity, hypertension and diabetes; a woman, 73 years old, from Aracaju, with hypertension and diabetes.

588,038 exams were performed and 310,844 were negative. 114 patients are hospitalized, 39 in the public service are in ICU beds (adult), two in the neonatal/pediatrics ICU and 54 in clinical beds (infirmary), totaling 95. In the private service beds, 10 people are hospitalized in the ICU adult, one in the neonatal/pediatric ICU and eight in clinical beds, totaling 19. Three more deaths are under investigation. Still awaiting results 212 collected exams.