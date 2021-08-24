‘Shang-Chi’ gets new trailer with previously unreleased scenes

With less than two weeks to go before its big debut, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings won a trailer with previously unpublished scenes published by Marvel on YouTube.

Shang-Chi needs to confront the past he thought he left behind. At the same time, he is involved in the organization’s web of mysteries known as the Ten Rings.

Besides Simu Liu like Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as Mandarin, we will also have awkwafina like Katy, Meng’er Zhang like Xialing, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng like Jon Jon, Speak Chen like Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu like Blade Fist.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings premieres on September 2nd and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.