‘Shang-Chi’ is highly praised by the press in early reviews

Despite arriving in theaters only on September 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings it has already been shown in advance to the international press and, as a result, the first reviews by specialized critics are being published on the internet. Check out some reviews below.

ScreenRant: Ultimately, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a great origin story in a franchise that has more origins than any other. Liu is destined for Marvel greatness, and the two post-credits scenes offer some hints about what’s to come. MCU fans will find plenty to enjoy, while casual viewers who prefer more personal stories may be drawn to the fights. Collider: Shang-Chi lays the groundwork for a character and a world worth knowing more about, although I wish the story was stronger with the same chance to shine as movies like Black Panther and Captain Marvel did for their protagonists. As a story, it may not be the boldest start, but as an action movie, Shang-Chi is among the best Marvel has to offer. Forbes: With action, fun characters, clever plot, and an unapologetic willingness to indulge in fantasy and weirdness, Shang-Chi and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Legend of the Ten Rings is an exciting start to Phase Four of the MCU. The Guardian: This is an action-adventure fantasy in which fighting styles are effectively aligned with the superpowers of an Avenger. It’s an entertaining yet generically very familiar film, with funny roles and ironic quirks to provide accessibility and understanding and heighten seriousness.

Shang-Chi needs to confront the past he thought he left behind. At the same time, he is involved in the organization’s web of mysteries known as the Ten Rings.

Besides Simu Liu like Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as Mandarin, we will also have awkwafina like Katy, Meng’er Zhang like Xialing, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng like Jon Jon, Speak Chen like Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu like Blade Fist.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings premieres on September 2nd and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.