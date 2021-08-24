shot from Gol, Embraer and Usiminas sustain high on Ibovespa By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade is up this morning, at around 10:30 am, driven by increases in shares of Gol (SA:), Embraer (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:). At the other end, the assets of Sabesp (SA:), JBS (SA:) and Pão de Açúcar (SA:) lead among the casualties.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Sabesp (SA:) – Sabesp communicated that from the point of view of the controlling shareholder, the State of São Paulo, there is no decision taken on the corporate reorganization model of the São Paulo basic sanitation company. AR$ 35.91, assets decrease 0.72%.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras started this Monday, 23, the production of and from the FPSO Carioca, the first platform in the Sépia field, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin. The FPSO Carioca, which is chartered from Modec, has a daily processing capacity of up to 180,000 barrels of oil and compresses up to 6 million m³ of natural gas. The shares rose 1.22%, to R$27.35.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner announced this Tuesday that the e-commerce operation on websites and applications was re-established over the weekend, after the retailer suffered a cyber attack last Thursday. The papers rose 0.89%, to R$ 38.39.

Fleury (SA:) – After the purchase of shares, Bradesco’s subsidiary (SA:), Bradesco Diagnostico em Saúde, became holder of 25.08% of Fleury’s capital stock. AR$ 24.44, the shares appreciated 1.08%.

Intelbras (SA:) – Qualcomm, a chipset maker, signed a contract with Intelbras to license its 5G technology exclusively for the production of telephone equipment and devices in Latin America. The Brazilian company intends to invest R$ 150 million in projects to create infrastructure and equipment related to the 5G. Assets rose 3.14%, to R$ 28.57.

Cosan (SA:) – Cosan intends to purchase the entirety of TUP Porto São Luís for R$720 million. The company is also organizing to set up a future joint venture in the mining sector together with Grupo Paulo Brito, founder and controller of Aura Minerals (SA:). AR$ 22.78, the shares rose 2.98%.

Vitru (NASDAQ:) – Vitru, controlled by Uniasselvi listed on , announced a business combination agreement for 100% of the capital stock of Centro de Ensino Superior de Maringá, Unicesumar, for a market value of R$3.228 billion. Vitru will pay 62.9% of the amount in cash, 19.4% with the issuance of new shares and the remaining 17.7% will be paid in cash 12 months after the closing of the agreement, adjusted by the IPCA.

Cerradinho – Cerradinho Bioenergia has applied for registration for an initial public offering (IPO), seeking funds to finance an ethanol project in Mato Grosso do Sul. The offering, which will be coordinated by Itaú BBA, XP and BTG Pactual (SA:) , will also serve for the controlling group Cerradinho Participações to sell a stake in the business.

Havan – Retailer Havan has decided to suspend “for now” its initial public offering (IPO) and wait until an “opportune time,” according to a company statement. It is the second time that Luciano Hang’s company has given up on an IPO.

Stone (NASDAQ:) – Stone has launched an application capable of turning a cell phone into a card machine, called Tap Ton.