Simaria’s ex-husband’s sister opines on the separation

Last August 16th, Simaria announced the end of his 14-year marriage to the Spaniard Vincent Writer. From Spain, where she lives, Pular Escrig, the singer’s former sister-in-law, vented her feelings by posting a photo of her nephews, Pawel and Giovana, whom she called jewels. The country singer, who is a partner with her sister, Simone, had a good relationship with her ex-husband’s family and used to spend long periods abroad with them.

“Feelings are like waves. Feelings that we can’t stop from reaching us, but we can choose which ones to surf. If Gio and Pawel were jewelry, I would have the most beautiful jewelry ever. Without doubt the greatest gift a brother can give,” wrote Pilar Escrig.

When talking about the end of the union, Simaria he stressed that he insisted on making his separation public before it was announced by the press. On Instagram, she said it was a decision “thought out, very clearly”.

“My loves, good afternoon! Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself! I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had a beautiful time together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest wealth. I ask God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much”, wrote the singer.

A photo of the former couple, with a “crack in the middle” art, illustrated the post. Many fans of the artist commented wishing their return, while others wished them luck in the new trajectory of the sertaneja.

SIMONE COMMENTS ON THE SEPARATION OF THE SISTER

Last Friday, August 20th, Simone Mendes he took advantage of the free time to answer some questions from the followers and commented on his sister’s separation Simaria, who ended her marriage to Vicente Escrig recently.

“She is fine. She is a strong, beautiful woman who deserves all the happiness in the world”, said the singer.

Simone also stressed that she is concerned about her sister’s happiness.

“What I want is to see her happy, that’s what matters to me,” he said.

ROMANCE BEGAN ON AN OLD SOCIAL NETWORK

Simaria Mendes’s separation after 14 years of marriage to Spanish businessman Vicente Escrig took everyone by surprise, as apparently they were great together. Parents of Giovanna, age 9, and Pawel, age 5, the two seemed to be living a fairy tale, a true love story that started on Orkut, the social network that dominated Brazil in the 2000s, until the arrival of Instagram.

“I met the bofe on Orkut, can you believe it? The handsome guy saw that I was Brazilian, sent a message and I, who am not a fool or anything, took the lead. A love of webcam, of everyday conversation. Cute master!” said the sister of Simone Mendes, in 2017. “Until he said: ‘I’ll see you in Brazil’. I doubted it, of course”.

Recently, on June 12, when Valentine’s Day is celebrated, the artist made a beautiful statement to her then-husband.

“It’s been 14 years sharing smiles, dreams and moments. I’m in love with everything we build together and everything you teach me daily, I want you! “, wrote the country singer.

FROM THE VIRTUAL TO THE REAL

After the first contacts through Orkut, Vicente buckled his bags and landed in Brazil, to the total surprise of Simaria. The manager appeared at a concert by the duo Simone and Simaria, but it was not the “target” who recognized him.

“I recognized the goat at a show and pointed to Simaria: ‘That man over there, in the middle of the muvuca, isn’t that the Spanish cat?’” Simone recalled in an interview with GShow.

THE Kim Kardashian Brazilian only believed when the boy arrived at the rail next to the stage.

“I went to get the daring and put them on the edge of the stage for them to get to know each other. That’s it, they’re still together today”, said Simone at the time.

Vincent he soon moved to Brazil and the relationship started. as soon as he started dating Simaria. In March of this year, the singer showed on her social networks the luxury apartment that the two compared in Valencia, Spain. At the time, the artist said that she was making a dream come true.

“Those who follow our career know that our life was not easy. That we lived in a canvas shack and our dream was, for example, to be able to have a good bathroom at home”.

Happy with the purchase of the property in the European country, Simaria showed every corner of the room she shared with her then husband.

“This is my room in Spain. My little corner to relax, where I forget about the problems…These mirror doors are closets, there are mirrors everywhere because I love mirrors. Back there are more cabinets. In the bathroom there is a round bathtub, which I love. And the toilet is all ‘electrified’. He turns on the light and heats his butt… Because I’m not going to use the bathroom in the cold”, he joked.