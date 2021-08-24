Simaria’s former sister-in-law pronounces on singer’s divorce | celebrities

Instagram Vicente and Pilar Escrig, Simaria and one of the couple’s daughters

Simaria announced this week the end of her marriage to the Spaniard Vicente Escrig, after 14 years together. From Spain, where she lives, the singer’s former sister-in-law unburdened herself by posting a photo of her nephews, whom she calls jewels. The Brazilian artist had a good relationship with the family of her now ex-husband and used to spend long periods abroad with them.

“Feelings are like waves. Feelings that we can’t stop from reaching us, but we can choose which ones to surf. If Gio and Pawel were jewels, I would have the most beautiful jewels ever. Without a doubt the greatest gift a brother can give “, wrote Pilar Escrig.

Last Monday, Simaria made a point of making her separation public, she said, before it was announced by the press. On Instagram, she said it was a decision “thought out, very clearly”. “My loves, good afternoon! Before the news gets out, I’m going to tell you myself! I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had beautiful moments together. , two wonderful children, who are our greatest treasures. I pray to God that Vicente will be very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without him. man I once loved very much,” wrote the singer.