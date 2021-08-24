Simone Biles is the most influential athlete in the world, according to the website; Neymar is 31st | olympics

American gymnast Simone Biles was named the most influential athlete in the world according to a survey carried out by the website SportsPro’s 50MM, which for more than ten years has been compiling based on a statistical model. Just behind the Olympic star was Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka.

+Simone Biles doesn’t regret giving up evidence in Tokyo: “Small price to pay”

1 of 3 Simone Biles in the crossbar final at the 2020 Olympics — Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Simone Biles in the end of the crossbar at the 2020 Olympics — Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Interestingly, both Biles and Osaka spoke openly about mental health. The American abdicated almost all of the individual tests at the Tokyo Olympics (only competed for the beam) while the Japanese gave up on Roland Garros after asking not to give press conferences.

To consolidate the list, SportsPro’s 50MM takes into account five aspects that athletes play on public platforms, such as social networks: frequency (total number of posts), reach (number of followers), engagement and two other bases of interaction with fans, demographics (whether the audience is female, Generation Z or Millennial) and attractiveness (affinity with music, games, luxury goods or international affairs).

2 of 3 Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Each topic generates a score, which together leads to a total result that serves as a guide for ranking. Biles, for example, scored 183 points. Osaka, in turn, 179, one more than the goalkeeper of the American football team Ashlyn Harris. Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez had 177, and Argentine player Paulo Dybala (176) closed the top 5.

Two Brazilians appeared among the 50 most influential in the world: Neymar, PSG and Brazilian national team star, who was 31st on the list, and two-time world champion surfer Gabriel Medina, 36th.

Other big names in the list are football stars Cristiano Ronaldo (6th), Lionel Messi (12th), Robert Lewandowski (18th) and Kylian Mbappé (23rd); basketball players LeBron James (24th) and Stephen Curry (30th); Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton; and tennis players like Serena Williams (21st), Roger Federer (13th) and Novak Djokovic (9th).

3 of 3 Messi and Neymar run at PSG training in Paris — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Messi and Neymar run at PSG training in Paris — Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

It was the 12th year that SportsPro’s 50MM has promoted the list. In 2020, Messi, who moved this month from Barcelona to PSG, was named the most influential athlete on the planet.

See the list of the 50 most influential athletes