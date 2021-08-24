Simultaneous service debuts are devastating the industry, says Sony Pictures • Eurogamer.pt

Josh Greenstein, president of Sony Pictures, has no doubt the simultaneous debuts in streaming services are having a devastating effect on the movie industry.

During the most recent edition of CinemaCon, thanks to Deadline, Greenstein was the face of the company to present the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and yet another debut, the possibility of watching the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife in full. Before that, he had time for a few words about the current state of the film industry.

“Opening movies simultaneously in theaters and at home is devastating to our collective business,” said Greenstein.

“Our films will be seen exclusively in theaters first. The movie theaters and the movie-going experience will triumph. Over the past 19 months there has been immense terror, without devaluing the challenges that are very real, we at Sony have a vision for long term for the film business.”

Sony Pictures presented Free Guy as an example for the success of the theater experience, commenting that the Disney film is very good and is available exclusively in theaters.