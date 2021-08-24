Snake venom found in Brazil can inhibit covid advancement by 75%, study says

Scientists have identified a peptide, present in the snake venom Jararacuçu, capable of reducing the advances of covid-19 in the organism The study by Unesp (São Paulo State University Júlio de Mesquita Filho), in Araraquara (SP), was published in the scientific journal Molecules no August 12th.

According to the University, the discovery came after researchers at the Institute of Chemistry observed that the substance inhibited by 75% the ability of the virus to replicate in monkey cells.

“We found a peptide that is not toxic to cells, but that inhibits virus replication. With this, if the compound becomes a drug in the future, the organism would gain time to act and create the necessary antibodies, since the virus would be with its speed of infection compromised and would not advance in the organism”, explained Eduardo Maffud, professor and one of those responsible for the study.

In the next steps, researchers will assess the efficiency of different dosages of the molecule and whether it will be able to exert protective functions in the cell, even preventing the invasion of the virus.

“Our results are promising and represent a valuable resource in exploring new molecules for the discovery and development of drugs against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Cilli.

Now, the big challenge is to develop a drug that is effective against the disease and does not cause potential side effects.