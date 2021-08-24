Solar energy reaches historic milestone and Brazil joins the group of 15 countries with the highest generation – Economy

RIO – Brazil surpassed the historic mark of 10 gigawatts (GW) of operational power of the photovoltaic solar source, in large plants and in small and medium systems installed on roofs, facades and land, informed the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar).

“Together, the photovoltaic systems represent more than 70% of the power of the hydroelectric plant in Itaipu, second largest in the world and largest in Latin America. This reinforces the strategic role of technology in the supply of electricity in the country, which is fundamental for the resumption of national economic growth,” said the entity in a statement.

With the brand, the country becomes one of the 15 countries with the highest installed solar generation capacity, a list led by China (253.8 GW), followed by the United States (73.8 GW) and Japan (68.6 GW) . Brazil is the only country in Latin America in the Top 15, prepared by International Agency for Renewable Energy (Irena).

According to Absolar, the solar source has already brought to Brazil more than R$ 52.7 billion in new investments and generated more than 300 thousand jobs accumulated since 2012. With this, it avoided the emission of 10.7 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation.