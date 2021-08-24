Sony patent indicates more dynamic and engaging pages for PS Store games

Facebook

PlayStation Store underwent a makeover just before the PlayStation 5 release. However, as a new patent indicates, more changes may come in the future.

With the trend for games to remain in evidence for long periods after release and still receiving more content, the PS Store pages for those same titles could change as time goes on. This can happen when new seasons, expansions, cosmetics and more are released for the game.

According to the patent included in the US patent system, the game’s PS Store page will change over time and content received, as well as user preferences.

It is used as an example a racing game, where the page will undergo constant updates according to new content and what is most assimilated to the player’s style. Below you can check some images of the patent registration about this.