Sony promotes “Gamer Week” with discounts on PS4 and PS5 games

Sony has just announced on its official blog a new promotional action, carried out in conjunction with major retailers. THE Gamer Week offers discounts of up to 42% in big-name titles like The Last of Us Part II, Nioh Collection, Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Demon’s Souls. The promotion is valid from the 23rd to the 29th of august, or while stocks at participating retailers last.

Enjoy Sony Gamer Week

Offers are available for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 games, in addition Sony has prepared several community engagement activities on social networks Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter. THE Gamer Week is a partnership between Sony and several stores to offer great titles in physical media at discounts. Retailers such as Kabum!, Amazon, Submarino, Casas Bahia, Rihappy and Lojas Americanas are participating in the promotion. To purchase a title at a discount, simply access the official website of Semana Gamer Brasil, select the game you want and access the store with the product available to make the purchase.

Please note that stock offers and availability are subject to change by location. Sony reinforces that it is important to participate in the promotion by accessing the Gamer Week’s official website, for up-to-date information and stock availability.

Check out the main offers available from participating retailers:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – up to 34% off

Demon’s Souls (PS5) – Up to 30% off

Nioh Collection (PS5) – Up to 30% off

Sackboy; A Great Adventure (PS5) – Up to 42% discount

Spider Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – Up to 37% off

Spider Man: Game of the Year (PS4) – Up to 34% off

We emphasize that the discounts and prices of games varies between each store. While The Last of Us Part II is for R$ 149.90 at Lojas Americanas, at Kabum! the product is available for R$131.90. Therefore, it is important that consumers interested in purchasing any of the games carry out a brief price survey among retailers, in order to purchase the game at the best possible price.



Sony cuts PlayStation 5 and accessories prices in Brazil

PlayStation 4 and its accessories also have reduced prices



Via: Playstation Blog