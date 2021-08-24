Speedrunner completes Ocarina of Time in less than five minutes • Eurogamer.pt

Legend of Zelda: Oocarina of Time is considered one of the best games of all time – originally released on the Nintendo 64, the game contains an epic story, a vast world to explore and a host of baddies to defeat, making it a hallmark of the world. industry.

In a normal playthrough, the game should take about 25 hours to complete, but a speedrunner managed to reduce that amount to… less than five minutes.

To accomplish this feat, the speedrunner played Ocarina of Time through the timed demo that was included on the Super Smash Bros Brawl disc. Speedrunner Savestate managed to complete the game in just 4 minutes and 51 seconds, something truly impressive considering Nintendo gave players a time limit of just five minutes to try the game.

Super Smash Bros Brawl included a series of short demos of classic Nintendo games lasting 1-5 minutes (in addition to Ocarina of Time, you had demos of other games like Star Fox 64, Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, among many others) and once you reached the end of it, you would be redirected to the Wii Shopping Channel to purchase the full version of the game.

As you can guess, Savestate managed to evade the demo’s time limit using a series of tricks and glitches and, in this way, reach the end credits of Ocarina of Time. You can see the video of the feat below: