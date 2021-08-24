SPFC director talks about reforming DM and CT: “Let’s go back to being a reference” – 08/23/2021

Carlos Belmonte, São Paulo’s football director, spoke again on social networks about the intention to modernize Reffis (Sports Physical Therapy and Physiological Rehabilitation Center) and the Barra Funda Training Center. The high number of injuries this season raised questions about the current state of the São Paulo medical department.

“To modernize Reffis and all the CT in Barra Funda is our priority. Last Friday we had a meeting with Crespo and Muricy [Ramalho, coordenador de futebol]. Saturday, already here in Recife, with the Medical and Physical Preparation Departments. We haven’t invested in structure for a long time. Let’s go back to being a reference,” stated Belmonte, in a post on Twitter.

São Paulo could not count on defender Robert Arboleda for the match against Sport, on Sunday (22). The defender suffered a new injury to his right thigh. This was the 33rd medical problem suffered by São Paulo players this season. During the press conference after the victory, coach Hernán Crespo complained about the structure.

“We must wait for these things to start to happen. We are not going to solve this today. It will not happen because São Paulo must have improved in terms of structure for a long time. I think we are going to make a good project for the future,” he said.

São Paulo returns to the field next Wednesday (25), when they will face Fortaleza, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Midfielder William, forward Marquinhos and defender Arboleda, all in the medical department, should be the embezzlers for the match.