‘Spider-Man 3’ wins SPECTACULAR trailer with the presence of Dr. Octopus and other surprises

Sony Pictures has just officially released the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home.

The trailer shows Peter and Doctor Strange interacting. The boy asks the wizard for help in solving the issue of people knowing his identity. O Doctor hesitates, but begins a spell to try to solve this case. Peter asks about his friends still remembering him. However, the endless chatter of Peter parker hinders the spell and then starts an effect similar to the animation Spider-Man in Spider Back.

So we see the Spider man jump towards the portal, while the Doctor Strange says things about the Multiverse. Something goes wrong. The end of the video brings the Dr. Octopus of Alfred Molina terrorizing Peter, and confirming the multiverse.

Watch:

Dubbed

Enjoy watching:

Subtitled

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.

Watch our review of the previous movie: