State of Rio should receive R$ 50 billion in 3 years for the oil sector, says Firjan

The sixth edition of the Yearbook of Petroleum in Rio indicates an expectation of R$ 50 billion in investments in the sector, in the state, in the next three years, in actions that would generate approximately 63,000 jobs. The document is produced by the Federation of Industries of the Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) and signals a recovery in the sector, after a year of decline in activities related to oil and gas due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state’s share of production continues to rise and reaches 80% of Brazilian oil. Most of it, extracted from the pre-salt layer.

In April, there was a peak of 2.97 million barrels of oil per day, a level close to the 3.16 million daily recorded in the first month of last year. And the prospect is for an increase this year, with the start of operations of the FPSO Carioca scheduled for this month, in the Sépia field. The structure will have the capacity to produce over 180,000 barrels a day.

According to projections by the Energy Research Company (EPE), Brazil will go from the production level of three million barrels per day to 5.3 million, with the possibility of exporting 3.4 million barrels per day daily. If these projections are confirmed, the country could become one of the five largest oil exporters in the world and would be one of those that would present the greatest production growth outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) environment.

The amount of expected investments encourages Thiago Valejo, coordinator of the Strategic Content Division of the Oil, Gas and Naval Management. It also highlights a perspective of actions that combine the use of different energy matrices, given the global efforts to implement the agenda ESG (translated from English, environmental, social and corporate governance). The document highlights the complementary aspect of the matrices, and emphasizes that the emergence of new sources has not led to the extinction of others, such as coal, which is still used.

“This value is a projection that we make based on investments that were announced, it is a potential. Brazil already has a different matrix than the rest of the world, so it is important to look at the regionalities. Rio has a variety of sources, ranging from nuclear to wind, and that is why we talk a lot about the concept of energy integration. Oil is needed to make up this mix, along with natural gas. These are combined productions,” says Valejo.

One of the options indicated as a complementary use is the use of wind energy offshore, combining the use of technology to boost the revitalization of mature oil fields, such as those in the Campos Basin, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, extending their useful life.

The yearbook highlights the prospect of completing the Route 3 gas pipeline, scheduled for 2022, which will lead to the Natural Gas Treatment Unit (UTGN) at Polo Gas Lub (formerly Comperj), in Itaboraí. There is an expectation that a thermoelectric plant will be built there, to make better use of this gas, considered by specialists to be a fuel energy transition, as it is the least polluting among fossil fuels.