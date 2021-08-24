Strike affects lines 11, 12 and 13 of CPTM; São Paulo city hall suspends vehicle rotation | São Paulo

THE strike of employees of lines 11 – Coral, 12 – Sapphire and 13 – Jade of CPTM this Tuesday morning (24) did the city hall of São Paulo suspend vehicle rotation and activate the Paese system, which offers alternative transportation during an emergency period.

The Metrô claims that it has reinforced the operation of Line 3-Red with more trains and has released free integration at Itaquera and Tatuapé stations. Other Metro lines operate normally.

Until 8:54 am, the situation on the train lines was as follows:

Line 7 – Ruby : normal operation

: normal operation Line 8 – Diamond : normal operation

: normal operation Line 9 – Emerald : normal operation

: normal operation Line 10 – Turquoise : normal operation

: normal operation Line 11 – Coral : partial operation

: Line 12 – Sapphire : paralyzed

: Line 13 – Jade: paralyzed

Because of the strike, SPTrans activated the Service Plan between Transport Companies in Emergency Situations (Paese) since 4h between stations Jd. Roman and Tatuapé.

1st day of work after unemployment

Strike in SP: Maria Antônia says it would be her 1st day of work after a year and a half unemployed

Around 6:30 am, at the Itaim Paulista Station, Dona Maria Antônia was trying to find ways to get to the Mooca region.

After more than 12 months at home from the pandemic, she got a job and would start work this morning.

“She has been unemployed for a year and a half. When half the world turned to find something for me, I can’t get there”, she says.

“Buses are always here. I’ve been unemployed for a year and a half. I got a service to see today, but I’m here. There’s no train, no bus, nothing,” she adds.

According to the president of CPTM, Pedro Moro, the Paese operation buses were activated to minimize the impact of the stoppage, but they are unable to meet demand and passengers and provide the service at the same speed.

“A CPTM train holds about 2, 2 thousand people. A bus transports 60. So, for you to meet all the demand, there are not enough buses. We requested all the buses we could, because it is the company’s reserve fleet for be able to answer, but unfortunately it can’t handle all the movement”.

The union representing lines 11 – Coral, 12 – Sapphire and 13 – Jade ask for inflation replacement and retroactive payment in August and September. CPTM offers a 4% readjustment in August 2021 and 6% in January 2022, with retroactive installments starting in February 2022.

The union’s general secretary, Múcio Alexandre Bracarense, says that the category has been trying to negotiate for two years, and reports the negligence and disrespect in dealings with the company.

According to him, the union was called by the Transport secretary for a conversation and, after more than two hours of waiting, the meeting was cancelled.

He also claims the government is trying to change the narrative of the strike to put the population against it. Bracarense says that the category does not claim an increase, but rather an adjustment. “Nobody is talking about an increase. We are talking about a readjustment”, he says.

Also according to the secretary general, 65 to 70% [dos trabalhadores] earn around R$ 3.5 thousand.

“There is an adjustment that has to be retroactive to March of last year and March of this year. That this is not done in ten installments. (…) We want the government to make us a proposal that is really possible to be accepted. Pay one retroactive in August and another in September”.

Together, the three lines serve 560,000 passengers per business day. The stoppage, decided after the assembly on Monday night (23), is for an indefinite period.

In an injunction made at the request of CPTM, Judge Rafael E. Pugliese Ribeiro determined that the strikers should keep at least 70% of the trains running and the employees working during peak hours.

The requirement applies to the periods from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. For the rest of the day, the strikers must keep at least 50% of the trains running.

The last strike by CPTM employees took place on July 15th and affected four lines: 7-Ruby, 8-Diamond, 9-Emerald and 10-Turquoise.

Subway, bus and rodízio

The city of São Paulo suspended the municipal vehicle rotation – plate with ending 3 or 4. The city also informed that the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) will implement operational measures to “improve the fluidity of streets and avenues”.

The Metropolitan Company of Urban Transport (EMTU) informed that there will be support to CPTM, with reinforcement of its intercity lines to serve train passengers in the affected corridors.

SPTrans, on the other hand, informed that the Service Plan between Transport Companies in Emergency Situations (Paese) was activated from 4:00 am this Tuesday at the request of CPTM, between stations Jd. Roman and Tatuapé.

In order to guarantee the displacement of users and serve the stretch between the two stations, a special line with 12 vehicles will be implemented.

Vehicles will follow the following routes:

Tatuapé Station, Catiguá Street, Henrique Sertório Street, Jacirendi Street, Condessa Elizabeth de Robiano Av., Gabriela Mistral Av., Dr. Assis Ribeiro Street, Eng. José Cruz de Oliveira Street, João José Rodrigues Street, São Miguel Av. Padre Aleixo Monteiro Mafra, Av. Marechal Tito, Praça José Caldini, Rua Miguel Ângelo Lapena, Praça Getúlio Vargas Filho, Rua Arlindo Colaço, Av. Dr. José Artur da Nova, Rua Santa Rosa de Lima, Rua Paranacity, Rua Ascenso Fernandes , Rua Conceição do Almeida, Rua São Gonçalo on the rio das Pedras, Rua Carlo Bibiena, Rua Erva de Santa Luzia, Av. Estrela da Noite, Rua Cordão de São Francisco, Estrada da Biacica, Rua Cordão de São Francisco, Rua Domingos Fernandes Nobre , Rua Jerônimo Maranhão, Av. Diogo da Costa Tavares.

Est. Jardim Romano, Av. Diego da Costa Tavares, R. Jerônimo Maranhão, R. Domingos Fernandes Nobre, R. Bernardo de Chaves Cabral, R. Maué-Guaçu, R. Cordão de São Francisco, Av. Estrela da Noite, R. Erva de Santa Luzia, R. Carlo Bibiena, R. São Gonçalo of the Rio das Pedras, R. Adriano Seabra, R. Ascenso Fernandes, R. Paranacity, R. José Artur da Nova, R. Salvador Medeiros, Praça Padre Aleixo Monteiro Mafra, Av. São Miguel, St. João José Rodrigues, St. Eng. José Cruz de Oliveira, St. Fidelis Mota, St. Eng. José Cruz de Oliveira, St. Dr. Assis Ribeiro, St. Gabriela Mistral, St. Mario de Castro, Rua Carlos Meira, Rua Rodovalho Junior, Rua Ver. Cid Galvão da Silva, Av. Airton Pretini, Rua Gonçalo Bastos, Rua Aiama, Rua Melo Peixoto, Rua Catiguá.