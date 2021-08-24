Suspected cases of Delta variant in MG increase by almost 900% – General

Altogether, 91 suspected cases of the Delta variant were reported SES-MG (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) The Delta variant of COVID-19 is already present in Minas with 12 confirmed cases. However, the report released by the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG) this Monday (8/23) indicated that 79 diagnoses are being analyzed and treated, so far, as probable. An increase of 887% over the eight cases investigated last week.

In a meeting of the Extraordinary Committee COVID-19, of the government of Minas Gerais, which approved the progress of the Tringulo do Sul macro-region to the yellow phase, the secretary of Health, Fbio Baccheretti, highlighted that, despite the state having only three cases of community transmission of Delta, the trend was for an increase. That Thursday (19/8), Minas was investigating eight suspected cases.

Altogether, 91 cases were notified SES-MG, with the mean age of those infected being 48 years old, ranging between 8 and 93 years old. Most of them are female (51 cases). Two evolved into bito, one from Rio Novo and the other from Uberaba.