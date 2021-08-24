Suspicious of the horn, Eugenio reads Dom Pedro’s note 2nd · TV News

Eugenio (Thierry Tremouroux) will follow the trail left by Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and will discover that he is being betrayed in In the Times of the Emperor. The monarch will have asked Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) to take a message to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). The message will make the Frenchman have quite a surprise on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Dominique’s father (Thor Becker) has already considered the possibility that the Countess of Barral may have been interested in another man. Noticing the woman’s dismay, he asked if she had fallen in love, but Mariana Ximenes’ character tried to hide it.

In a scene that will air this Tuesday (24) , Pedro will ask Pilar’s boyfriend (Gabriela Medvedovski) to take a gift and a passionate message to his lover in the Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson serial.

Eugênio won’t understand anything when he comes across a drawing from Niterói, the place where Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) declared himself for the noblewoman, but he’ll soon feel the “horns” weighing on his head. He will drop the note and, upon noticing the paper at his feet, will discover that the countess is having an affair with the emperor.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

