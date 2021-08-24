Swedish Prime Minister Announces Resignation Again | World

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Social Democrat Stefan Löfven, currently in a fragile position, announced on Sunday (22) that he will resign in November to allow his successor to prepare for the 2022 elections.

“I will resign my post as party leader during the November congress and consequently also the post of prime minister,” he declared at a rally.

Lofven, 64, has been at the helm of his party for nearly a decade and became prime minister in 2014. He remained in office until June 28, when he had to step down after losing a vote of confidence a week earlier.

After another week of crisis, it was reinvested by Parliament on July 7, but remained in a fragile position. The announcement of his resignation aims to maintain his party’s chances for elections scheduled for September 2022.

“Everything comes to an end and I want to offer whoever is my successor the best possible opportunity,” he said on Sunday.

This former steelworks unionist ruled for three years in coalition with the Greens, in a minority Executive as a result of the results of the 2018 elections, which were very fragmented.

His supporters received his announcement with surprise, as they hoped, as he had previously stated, that he would lead the party until the next election.