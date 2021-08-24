Sylvinho values ​​Roger Guedes and says that Corinthians’ board of directors ‘will work’

Last Monday, news of the termination of Roger Guedes’ contract with Shandong Taishan, from China, cheered up Corinthians fans. This is because, with the free player in the market, the Corinthians board must meet with its staff to align the details of a contract. Questioned, the coach Sylvinho highlighted the great level of the player, but recalled that a possible hiring is not his purview.

“He is an athlete who does cause speculation because of the quality he has, technique, physical, he is a very healthy athlete, young. But anyway, the athletes who incorporated and enriched our group today, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, we are managing their entry into this group, Giuliano a little faster, Renato’s has a longer period of construction. And Roger is a great player, but he is not part of the Corinthians squad”, declared the coach of Timão on the program Sportscenter, gives ESPN Brazil.

“He is an athlete that I imagine causes a lot of speculation in the market, and obviously the board will work on this, but it is not our technical competence in the field area, it is not our athlete. What can be said is that he really is an athlete of a very high level”, added Sylvinho.

So far, what is concrete is that the Parque São Jorge club is interested in hiring the athlete. Recently, President Duílio Monteiro Alves confirmed the striker’s desire to wear the Corinthians shirt.

In addition, Renato Augusto, who before returning to the Alvinegro club had a long spell in Chinese football, also said that in a conversation with Roger Guedes, the player showed willingness to join the Corinthians squad.

