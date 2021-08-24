Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos recreate Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s photo

One of the most emblematic couples in Brazilian art, Taís Araújo and Lazarus Ramos recreated, this Monday night (23), a photo of another iconic showbiz duo, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The American singer published that same day a campaign on her Instagram in which she appears alongside her husband, for the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., and the Brazilian duo ended up being compared as “Brazilian Beyoncé and Jay-Z”.

The actors, then, didn’t miss the opportunity to play with the fans’ euphoria and took a photo with the same pose as the American music idols.

“Since you guys marked us all day today in the @beyonce and #JayZ post, we decided to make our version to show that it’s also about love here!”, wrote Lázaro in the caption.

The actress also posted the same picture on her profile, and joked, “Love has it, now all that’s left is the $30 million diamond,” in reference to the jewelry Beyoncé wore in her click with Jay-Z.

Check out the images of the two couples below, in addition to the multimillion-dollar jewelry that, according to the brand, was only used by three other women, Beyoncé being the first black woman.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach