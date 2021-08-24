Taliban warns of US troop presence in Afghanistan after Aug 31 | International

More information

US and German soldiers at the Kabul airport were involved in a shootout on Monday that left an Afghan guard dead. The incident, which remains to be clarified, attests to the growing tension in the area in view of the impossibility of removing the entire foreign and support contingent before August 31st. And the Taliban does not welcome the possibility of President Joe Biden extending the presence of his troops beyond the end of the month.

In an interview in Doha with the British network Sky News, insurgent spokesman Suhail Shaheen said extending the stay of foreign soldiers beyond Aug. 31 is a “red line” for them. “If [os Estados Unidos] to extend, this means that they are continuing the occupation, when there is no need for it,” said Shaheen. The Taliban spokesman warned that such an extension would create “distrust”. “If they intend to continue the occupation,” Shaheen said, “it will provoke a backlash.”

Two unidentified sources from the armed group also expressed their rejection of the extension of the presence of troops, in conversation with the agency Reuters. These interlocutors admit, however, that no Western government or authority came to present a proposal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Biden to extend the deadline for withdrawal, something the US president already appears to be considering.

Meanwhile, an Afghan guard was killed and three others were wounded this Monday morning during a shootout near the northern access to Kabul airport. the TV network CNN he said the clash began when a sniper fired at Afghan guards guarding the perimeter near the northern entrance. They were then backed up by German and US forces, according to the German Defense Ministry.

The day before, US intelligence sources warned of the risk that the local branch of the Islamic State could take advantage of the crowds around the airport to carry out an attack. This terrorist group rivals the Taliban. The 20 people killed in previous days were victims of gunfire or something related to tension in the region.

About 600 former Afghan soldiers are supporting the US military deployment at the facility, spots that US forces occupied after the militia entered Kabul on Sunday before August 15th. The three guards were treated at a field hospital within the complex. Shortly thereafter, NATO sources assured that calm was restored.

Since flight departures are taking longer than planned and impatience is growing among Afghans who are not included on Western lists, it is unclear how long such a lull will prevail. Also, these people cannot take a commercial flight as they have been canceled by the military.

The chaos at the airport has also interrupted the arrival of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, according to a joint statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Faced with the impossibility of managing its own flights, WHO asked countries that are sending empty planes to Kabul to evacuate their citizens, in addition to stopping in Dubai, where the United Nations has a logistics center to store medicines and other supplies. materials that UN agencies urgently need.

Uncertainty extends to the political arena. A week after the Taliban announced its willingness to form “an inclusive government”, there is still no known progress in the process. Their spokespersons announced a round of meetings with twenty provincial governors. There are also clear testimonies of conversations with former President Hamid Karzai and the head of the National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah — he, in this case, fervently publicized the existence of the conversations on his social networks, but it is unclear whether these meetings they are negotiations or mere courtesy visits.

“His Excellency will speak at the right time and place,” replied one of Abdullah’s assistants to this newspaper.

Meanwhile, rebel leaders have named the haji Mohammad Idris acting governor of the Central Bank. The objective, said the spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, is “to organize government institutions and banking affairs to address the problems of the people.” The economic and financial credentials of this Muslim devotee, whose title haji indicates that he made the pilgrimage to Mecca. “Like many of the new faces, we don’t know anything about him,” admits an Afghan journalist.

His predecessor, 43-year-old Ajmal Ahmady, graduated from the University of California and did two master’s degrees at Harvard. Ahmady, a former trade minister, fled the country on the eve of the Taliban’s entry, when he concluded that he had been left alone. He has used social media to explain that, contrary to rumors, fundamentalists have failed to get hold of Afghanistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves as they are not physically deposited with the central bank.

In addition to the appointment of Idris, the new rulers achieved a first diplomatic success (and great relief for the population) in getting their neighbor Iran to resume gasoline and diesel exports. The gesture represents a turnaround in the tense relations they maintained when the Taliban was in power between 1996 and 2001. The Iranian (Shiite Islamic) regime severed ties with Sunni extremists after the assassination of several Iranian diplomats at its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif . From that point on, Tehran tacitly supported the US intervention, which ended the radical Afghan government at the time.

In the military field, ambiguity persists about the situation of Panshir, the only province that the Taliban has not yet conquered. His militiamen plan to surround this fief of the opposition after capturing three nearby regions. “The enemy is besieged in the Panshir,” tweeted Mujahid.

In this valley, Amrullah Saleh, who was Ashraf Ghani’s number two, took refuge. After Ghani’s escape, he proclaimed himself “interim president.” It is unclear whether he is in contact with Ahmad Masud, son of the charismatic Ahmad Shah Masud, whom al Qaeda murdered on the eve of 9/11. After an initial call for resistance, Masud said he hoped to be able to negotiate. Mujahid also said that the Taliban prefers this path.

