Tallest man in America, according to Guinness Book, dies at 38 years old

The tallest man in America, according to Guinness World Records, died in Minnesota (USA), victim of cardiac arrest at 38 years old. Igor Oleksandrovych Vovkovinskiy was born in Bar, Ukraine, moved to the United States at the age of 7 and died last Friday (20th).

Vovkovinskiy left his home country to treat a tumor, which was pressing on his pituitary gland, responsible for its above-average growth. He died days after meeting up with relatives he hadn’t seen for a long time.

“Igor was happy to see them and, although it was difficult for him to speak, he tried to play with his nephew Andriy if he had learned the Ukrainian language in a month,” wrote mother Svetlvana Vovkovinskiy, in the publication.

The Ukrainian was 2.10 meters tall and was officially named the tallest man in America in 2010 by Guinness World Records in New York. He surpassed George Bell by just a few inches.

“It feels so good to finally have proof that I’m the tallest man in America. Everyone is always asking me if I’m sure I’m the tallest and I’ve never been able to prove it. Now that I have this certificate to hang on the wall, I can finally show it!”, said the young man at the time of the award.

Two years later, Vovkovinskiy started a fundraiser with a goal of $16,000 to buy special shoes. Thousands of donations came to him, but Reebok presented him with the required pairs, according to the Star Tribune portal.

The record holder’s health condition has deteriorated in recent years, even seriously compromising his mobility. Plus, he also had diabetes. Vovkovinskiy was buried on Saturday (21), at 2 pm in the United States.