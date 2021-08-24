Tank 600, from Great Wall, unveiled and has a V6 engine

THE Great Wall is the next manufacturer to debut a production line in Brazil, acquiring the plant in Iracemápolis (SP) from Mercedes-Benz and, because of that, it deserves our attention more and more.

On a global level, the Chinese conglomerate has expanded its portfolio in different parts of the world.

A recent novelty is the Tank range, the company’s subbrand that has launched SUVs with a more off-road footprint.

The newest of them is the Tank 600, which had the first official images revealed.

Tank 600 in detail

Even being a new car in a new sub-brand, the Tank 600 is born with great responsibility.

After all, the Great Wall intends for its new SUV to be a direct rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in China, with the Japanese brand’s model being one of the most traditional of the automaker.

To attract competitive consumers, Great Wall bet on a modern mechanical assembly under the Tank 600’s hood.

It will use a 3.0 V6 twin-turbo thruster with 354 hp and 50.9 kgfm of maximum torque.

An interesting point is that it will be helped by a 48-volt hybrid-light system to improve efficiency.

Tank 600 Image: Disclosure

The transmission will be an automatic nine-speed gearbox and the traction will be 4×4, to prove the car’s off-road aptitude.

As much as the car has officially appeared, so far only images of the Tank 600’s exterior have been revealed.

As the SUV will be present at the Chengdu Motor Show, which takes place in the coming days, it is likely that all the details of the model will be revealed in full.

Great Wall in Brazil

Like we notice, Great Wall so far has not made official the models it intends to sell in Brazil, so it is worth keeping up with the news in the conglomerate’s global portfolio.

The trend is for Great Wall to invest both in vehicles that use its brand, such as the Great Wall Poer mid-size pickup, as well as models from the Haval sub-brand, which specializes in SUVs. In Argentina, for example, the Haval H6 is marketed in its new generation.