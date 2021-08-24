Teen vaccination against Covid-19 in Ceará starts until the end of this week, says Sesa – Metro

THE vaccination of people aged 12 to 17 years against Covid-19 in Ceará should start, in some municipalities, until the end of this week. The expectation is from the State Health Department (Sesa), which reinforces the importance of registration for scheduling.

The executive secretary of Health, Magda Almeida, cites that the date is estimated because Ceará is moving towards the end of scheduled adult vaccinations.

The scheduling of vaccination is the responsibility of the municipalities. In strength, the planning of vaccination of this public begins this week, according to the assistant secretary of municipal Health, Aline Gouveia, reported in live broadcast on social networks.

Registration and vaccination

Registration for vaccination is done at the Digital Health website. According to Sesa, until last Friday (20th), only 386,377 thousand people of this profile carried out the registration. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Ceará has 1,049,462 young people in this age group.

“As with adults, children and adolescents with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women and breastfeeding women have priority. This does not mean that they will have specific scheduling, but they have priority in the allocation of the queue”, highlighted the executive secretary.

In the country, the immunizer from Pfizer is the only one authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the vaccination of people aged 12 to 17 years.

STEP BY STEP FOR REGISTRATION IN DIGITAL HEALTH

Access the Digital Health website Select the option “I still don’t have a record” Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data At this stage of registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, has any comorbidity and profession. Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration Complete the registration and wait for your appointment. In Fortaleza, it is possible to follow the list of scheduled appointments on the City Hall website. Names are released daily.